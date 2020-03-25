Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 2,561,353 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.