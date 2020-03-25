Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$467.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,359.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

