Corus Entertainment (CJREF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $353.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

