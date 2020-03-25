CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $540.24. The company had a trading volume of 452,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,670. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $669.23 and a 200-day moving average of $616.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

