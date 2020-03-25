Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after purchasing an additional 101,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,247. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

