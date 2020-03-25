Counos Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $171,712.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $69.69 million and approximately $171,712.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00070482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Counos Coin

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

