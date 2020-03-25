Counterparty Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00019541 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $312.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.03308749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00664073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,355 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

