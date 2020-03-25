Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,885 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $8.64 on Wednesday, hitting $131.12. 1,302,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

