Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.