Covington Capital Management Buys 14,265 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.