Covington Capital Management Buys New Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,311,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,163,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $889.78 million and a PE ratio of 26.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.