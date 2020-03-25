Covington Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,341,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

