Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

ICE opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

