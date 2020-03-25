Covington Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,915,212 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,931. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.