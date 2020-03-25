Covington Capital Management Has $3.78 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $114.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

