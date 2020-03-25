Covington Capital Management Purchases 1,083 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

