Covington Capital Management Purchases 14,299 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

WM stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

