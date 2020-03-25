Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.