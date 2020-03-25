Covington Capital Management Sells 2,004 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortive by 506.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

