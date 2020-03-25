Covington Capital Management Sells 5,289 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 84,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

