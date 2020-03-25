Covington Capital Management Sells 963 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

