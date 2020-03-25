CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $44,338.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.01009797 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000836 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

