Cream Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $13,970.59 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01022146 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00172943 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00085289 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

