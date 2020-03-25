Cred Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

