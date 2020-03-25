CREDIT Reaches One Day Volume of $8,460.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $63,004.54 and approximately $8,460.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070743 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

