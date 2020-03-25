Credit Suisse AG Acquires 26,305 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,832,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of BYD opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

