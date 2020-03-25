Credit Suisse AG Acquires 74,505 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Blucora worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

