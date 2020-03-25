Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,933 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

