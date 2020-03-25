Credit Suisse AG Buys 30,625 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Yeti worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.34.

Shares of YETI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

