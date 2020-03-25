Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,868 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.