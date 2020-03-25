Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Univar worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Univar by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Univar by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Univar by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Univar by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Univar stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.