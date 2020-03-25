Credit Suisse AG Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.