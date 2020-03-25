Credit Suisse AG Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of FTDR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

