Credit Suisse AG Has $2.79 Million Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 218,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 184,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

