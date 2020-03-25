Credit Suisse AG Has $3.02 Million Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,591,052 shares of company stock valued at $298,414,061 in the last quarter.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.50.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Nomura increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.