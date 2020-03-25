Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Zuora worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 221,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $964.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

