Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GPI opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $738.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

