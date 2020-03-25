Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of St. Joe worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $957.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.94. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

