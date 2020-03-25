Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.