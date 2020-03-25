Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,354 over the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

