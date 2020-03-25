Credit Suisse AG Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Kodiak Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

In related news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 in the last 90 days.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

