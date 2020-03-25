Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,422 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

