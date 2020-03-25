Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 34,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 204,642 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

LTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

NYSE:LTM opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.37. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

