Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Atkore International Group worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.