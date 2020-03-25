Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,079 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

