Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,310 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,310 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

