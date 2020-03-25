Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.