Credit Suisse Group Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $92.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nike by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

