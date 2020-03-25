Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €8.85 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.70).

AF traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting €5.25 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 6,619,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.21.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

