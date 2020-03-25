Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. 900,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

